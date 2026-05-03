Zack Littell News: Pitching in bulk relief Sunday

Littell is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher PJ Poulin in Sunday's game against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Poulin is expected pitch no more than one or two innings before giving way to Littell, who will work behind an opener for the second time all season. The Nationals are hoping that the arrangement will yield better results from Littell, who has pitched to an 8.37 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 23.2 innings while starting in his last five appearances.