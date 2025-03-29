Zack Littell News: Sharp in tough-luck loss

Littell (0-1) took the loss against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts across six innings.

Littell recorded 14 whiffs on 87 pitches but exited with a 1-0 deficit despite delivering a quality start. It was a strong showing for the 29-year-old after surrendering 12 runs over 13.1 spring innings, and he lines up for a road matchup with the Rangers next weekend.