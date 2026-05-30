Zack Short News: Scores, drives in run Friday

Short went 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 4-3, 10-inning loss to the White Sox.

That Short managed to score and drive in a run without recording a hit is fairly impressive, though his .125 batting average would have benefitted from a few base knocks. The 31-year-old has provided some infield depth in Detroit with Gleyber Torres (oblique) and Javier Baez (ankle) both currently out, though Short doesn't offer a ton of fantasy appeal with his limited offensive production.