Zack Thompson Injury: Removed from big-league camp

The Cardinals reassigned Thompson (shoulder) to minor-league camp Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thompson was attending big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, but he hadn't appeared in any Grapefruit League games while continuing to work his way back from arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder, which he underwent back in August. The southpaw has initiated a throwing program but hasn't yet gotten back on a mound, so he still has multiple checkpoints to reach in the recovery process before being deemed ready for game action.