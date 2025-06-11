Zack Thompson Injury: Resumes throwing program
Thompson (lat) has resumed a throwing program at the Cardinals' spring training facility in Florida, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thompson was shut down for a while after suffering a setback with his left lat strain last month. The southpaw will be built back up slowly and likely will not be an option for the Cardinals until sometime in the second half. Thompson has been sidelined all season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now