Zack Thompson headshot

Zack Thompson News: Team granted additional option year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 10:17am

The Cardinals were granted a fourth option year on Thompson earlier this offseason, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Before the extra option year was granted, Thompson would have either had to be included on the Opening Day roster or exposed to waivers. Now, St. Louis has the ability to send him to Triple-A Memphis to begin the 2025 season, which it's likely to do after Thompson struggled both in the majors (9.53 ERA) and minors (4.40 ERA, 14.2 percent walk rate) in 2024.

Zack Thompson
St. Louis Cardinals
