Zack Wheeler Injury: 15-day IL move made official
The Phillies placed Wheeler (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Wheeler is still working his way back from last September's venous thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. He is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Wheeler will be eligible for activation April 6, and while he might not be ready by that date, he is on track to return sometime in April.
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