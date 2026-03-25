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Zack Wheeler Injury: 15-day IL move made official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Phillies placed Wheeler (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Wheeler is still working his way back from last September's venous thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. He is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Wheeler will be eligible for activation April 6, and while he might not be ready by that date, he is on track to return sometime in April.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
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