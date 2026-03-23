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Zack Wheeler Injury: Beginning rehab assignment Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Wheeler (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Saturday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After checking out fine following a 29-pitch, two-inning simulated game Monday at Phillies camp, Wheeler has received the green light to pitch in an uncontrolled setting for the first time since undergoing venous thoracic outlet syndrome surgery Sept. 23. According to Zolecki, the right-hander is expected to work three innings for what will likely be the first of multiple rehab outings in the minors before he's deemed ready to make his 2026 debut with Philadelphia. Though Wheeler will open the season on the 15-day injured list, he looks like he could have a chance at returning to the Philadelphia rotation around the middle of April.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
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