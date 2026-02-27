Zack Wheeler headshot

Zack Wheeler Injury: Early-April return possible

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Wheeler's (shoulder) bullpen session Thursday could be the beginning of a six-week ramp-up to "possibly" make the righty ready to rejoin the major-league rotation at the end of it, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Wheeler threw a 21-pitch bullpen session at 80-to-85 percent effort Thursday, marking the first time he's thrown off a mound since he had surgery last September to address venous thoracic outlet syndrome. The hurler said afterward of the bullpen session that, "I felt good, I felt smooth, natural." Six weeks from Thursday would be April 9 and the Phillies are idle that day, but any timetable at this juncture for Wheeler is approximate. Wheeler is unsure whether he will pitch in a Grapefruit League game this spring, noting that "I don't even know when my next bullpen is." The Phillies will tread carefully with the three-time All-Star, but his recovery has gone as good as could be expected to this point.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
36 days ago
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season
MLB
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season
Author Image
Mark Strotman
38 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
59 days ago