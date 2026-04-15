Zack Wheeler Injury: Looks sharper in fourth rehab start

Wheeler (shoulder) struck out nine and allowed four hits and no walks while allowing three runs in 5.2 innings in his fourth rehab start with Double-A Reading on Tuesday.

Wheeler built himself up to 72 pitches Tuesday, an encouraging sign during the final stages of last year's venous thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. The right-hander is next slated to make a fifth and perhaps final rehab appearance with Reading on Sunday. Manager Rob Thomson did note Tuesday that Wheeler could make a sixth rehab start, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, depending on how the hurler fares in his outing Sunday.