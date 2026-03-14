Zack Wheeler Injury: Makes progress in live BP session
Wheeler (shoulder) told reporters that he felt "more in sync" during his live batting practice session Saturday, Lochlahn March of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Saturday was Wheeler's first time facing batters since undergoing thoracic outlet surgery in September to remove a blood clot in his right shoulder. He threw 20 pitches during Saturday's session and noted that his fastball reached 93 mph, which was higher than it had been during his bullpen sessions but still lower than his 95.9 mph average last season. Wheeler will continue to build up his velocity and will likely have another bullpen session in the coming days, but it's not clear as to whether he will pitch in a Grapefruit League game before the conclusion of spring training.
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