Zack Wheeler Injury: Next rehab start coming Sunday
Wheeler (shoulder) said he plans to make another rehab start with Double-A Reading on Sunday, Matt Kardos of Double-A Somerset's official site reports.
Wheeler has already made three starts in the minors as he works his way back from shoulder surgery, posting a 5.23 ERA and 1.26 WHIP alongside a 10:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings. The veteran righty notably struggled with his velocity during his most recent outing with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, averaging 92.9 mph with his fastball after sitting at 96.1 mph last season. It remains to be seen whether he'll make any additional appearances in the minors after Sunday, though the Phillies will likely wait to see how he performs in Double-A before determining his next step.
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