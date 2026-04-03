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Zack Wheeler Injury: Shaky in second rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Wheeler (shoulder) struck out one and allowed four hits and two walks in three innings during a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Wheeler wasn't nearly as sharp in his second rehab outing as he was in his first, when he fanned three across three scoreless frames last Saturday. The All-Star right-hander threw just 26 of his 49 pitches for strikes, and his four-seam fastball averaged 92.7 mph Friday. The expectation is that Wheeler will need to make at least one more rehab appearance before the Phillies consider activating him from the injured list, but the hurler still has a chance to make his season debut for Philadelphia in mid-April if all goes well.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
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