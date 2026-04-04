Zack Wheeler Injury: Slated for two more rehab starts
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that Wheeler (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will make another minor-league start after that, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Wheeler struggled in his second rehab start with Lehigh Valley on Friday, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking one batter over three innings. His four-seamer averaged 92.7 mph, and Philadelphia will give him at least two more starts to build up in the minors after he threw 49 pitches Friday. That puts a possible return to the major leagues around April 18 or 19, depending on how Wheeler fares as he completes his recovery from venous thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.
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