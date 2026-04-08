Zack Wheeler Injury: Still seeking velocity during rehab

Wheeler (shoulder) struck out six in 4.1 innings in his third rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, allowing one run on three hits and one walk.

The All-Star right-hander built up to 61 pitches Wednesday, although it was fairly discouraging to see his fastball velocity average 92.9 mph after it averaged 96.1 mph last year with Philadelphia. It remains to be seen if Wheeler will be able to regain the form he displayed before last year's venous thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, but he'll make at least one more rehab appearance to try and tune up before the Phillies consider reinstating him from the injured list, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.