Zack Wheeler Injury: Still tracking toward April return

Wheeler (shoulder) threw 29 pitches over two simulated innings on the back fields of Phillies camp Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old righty is still slated to open the season on the 10-day injured list while he builds back up from venous thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which he underwent Sept. 23. While facing off Monday against some of the Phillies' lower-level farmhands, Wheeler reportedly looked sharp and ramped up his velocity in the second inning. Wheeler is expected to continue increasing the volume and intensity of his sim games over the next week or two before potentially kicking off a rehab assignment shortly after the minor-league season gets underway. Though he's currently without a firm target date for making his 2026 Phillies debut, Wheeler appears likely to return from the IL at some point in April.