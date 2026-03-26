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Zack Wheeler Injury: Three innings in first rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Wheeler (shoulder) is scheduled to throw three innings and/or 50 pitches in Saturday's rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Corey Seidman of PHLY Sports reports.

It will be Wheeler's first official game action since last September's venous thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. The Phillies will likely want Wheeler to get his pitch count up to the 80-to-90 range before clearing him for his season debut, so the right-hander will likely make two additional rehab starts after Saturday before returning in mid-April if all goes well.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
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