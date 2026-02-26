Zack Wheeler Injury: Throws bullpen session Thursday
Wheeler (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Thursday, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Wheeler began throwing on flat ground in early December, but this is the first time he's thrown from the bump since he had surgery last September to address venous thoracic outlet syndrome. The veteran right-hander is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, but the hope is that his stay on the 15-day injured list will be a brief one. Wheeler -- who turns 36 in late May -- posted a 2.71 ERA and 195:33 K:BB over 149.2 regular-season innings covering 24 starts in 2025 before getting hurt.
