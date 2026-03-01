Zack Wheeler Injury: Throws second bullpen session
Wheeler (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday, per Jim Salisburg of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Sunday marked Wheeler's second session of the spring amid his recovery from venous thoracic outlet surgery. It remains unknown at this point if the All-Star right-hander will have enough time to get in any Grapefruit League action, and Wheeler's throwing progression will remain something for fantasy managers to monitor throughout spring training. Although Wheeler isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, the Phillies are hopeful the hurler won't need a lengthy stay on the injured list to begin the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30010 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30038 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season40 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions61 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More