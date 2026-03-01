Zack Wheeler Injury: Throws second bullpen session

Wheeler (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday, per Jim Salisburg of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sunday marked Wheeler's second session of the spring amid his recovery from venous thoracic outlet surgery. It remains unknown at this point if the All-Star right-hander will have enough time to get in any Grapefruit League action, and Wheeler's throwing progression will remain something for fantasy managers to monitor throughout spring training. Although Wheeler isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, the Phillies are hopeful the hurler won't need a lengthy stay on the injured list to begin the season.