Zack Wheeler Injury: Tosses third bullpen session
Wheeler (shoulder) threw another bullpen session Wednesday, per MLB.com.
Wednesday marked the All-Star right-hander's third bullpen as he continues his rehab from venous thoracic outlet surgery. Wheeler looks to be progressing well, and his throwing program will remain something to keep tabs on throughout the spring. With Wheeler still likely to begin the new year on the injured list, Andrew Painter is expected to open 2026 as part of Philadelphia's starting rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East9 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30013 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30041 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season43 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions64 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More