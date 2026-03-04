Zack Wheeler headshot

Zack Wheeler Injury: Tosses third bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Wheeler (shoulder) threw another bullpen session Wednesday, per MLB.com.

Wednesday marked the All-Star right-hander's third bullpen as he continues his rehab from venous thoracic outlet surgery. Wheeler looks to be progressing well, and his throwing program will remain something to keep tabs on throughout the spring. With Wheeler still likely to begin the new year on the injured list, Andrew Painter is expected to open 2026 as part of Philadelphia's starting rotation.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
