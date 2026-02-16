Zack Wheeler headshot

Zack Wheeler Injury: Ups throwing distance to 120 feet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 11:04am

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Wheeler (shoulder) extended his throwing distance off flat ground to 120 feet Monday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Thomson acknowledged that he's uncertain when Wheeler will be ready to resume mound work, but the veteran right-hander is continuing to make steady progress in his throwing program after he underwent a procedure in mid-August to remove a blood clot near his shoulder and another surgery Sept. 23 to address venous thoracic outlet syndrome. At this point, the Phillies don't seem to be counting on Wheeler to be ready to go for Opening Day, but the 35-year-old appears on track to avoid an extended stay on the shelf to begin the 2025 campaign. Before being shut down last summer, Wheeler was firmly in the mix for the NL Cy Young Award after going 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 195 strikeouts in 149.2 innings over 24 starts.

