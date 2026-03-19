Zack Wheeler Injury: Will pitch in minors game Monday
Wheeler (shoulder) will pitch in a minor-league game Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Wheeler will be limited to 40 pitches, but it will mark his first game action of the spring. The veteran right-hander is set to open the regular season on the injured list, but a return at some point in April appears to still be on the table. Wheeler has been throwing bullpens and live batting practice sessions for the past few weeks. Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter figures to open the season in the Phillies' rotation while Wheeler works his way into game shape.
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