Zack Wheeler headshot

Zack Wheeler Injury: Will pitch in minors game Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Wheeler (shoulder) will pitch in a minor-league game Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Wheeler will be limited to 40 pitches, but it will mark his first game action of the spring. The veteran right-hander is set to open the regular season on the injured list, but a return at some point in April appears to still be on the table. Wheeler has been throwing bullpens and live batting practice sessions for the past few weeks. Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter figures to open the season in the Phillies' rotation while Wheeler works his way into game shape.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
14 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
24 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
28 days ago