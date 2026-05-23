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Zack Wheeler News: Blanks Guardians for fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Wheeler (4-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over the Guardians. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander fired 64 of 99 pitches for strikes as he delivered his fifth straight quality start since the calendar flipped to May. Wheeler has a dazzling 1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB through 32.2 innings on the month, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend against the Dodgers.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
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