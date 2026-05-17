Zack Wheeler News: Continues dealing in third win

Wheeler (3-0) notched the win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Wheeler was already enjoying a successful comeback from last year's shoulder surgery, but Sunday's performance might have been his best of the campaign so far. The 35-year-old right-hander matched a season high in punchouts, and he also submitted his first scoreless start of the season. Wheeler, who has now logged four consecutive quality starts, will be trying to keep the good times rolling in a favorable home matchup against Cleveland for his next scheduled appearance. He has a sparkling 1.99 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB across 31.2 innings.