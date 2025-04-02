Zack Wheeler News: Fans 10 in first win of season

Wheeler (1-0) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over seven innings.

Wheeler racked up an outstanding 25 whiffs in the outing, the most swings-and-misses he has ever tallied in an MLB game. He held Colorado scoreless until the seventh inning, when Hunter Goodman tagged him for a solo homer that accounted for the Rockies' only run of the contest. Wheeler is off to a fantastic beginning to 2025, allowing just two runs over 13 frames while posting an 18:2 K:BB across two starts. He finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting two of the past four years and could be a contender for the honor again this season given how he's kicked off the campaign.