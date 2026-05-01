Zack Wheeler News: Fans eight to pick up first win
Wheeler (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts across six innings.
After throwing 84 pitches in his 2026 debut last weekend against Atlanta, Wheeler got up to 94 pitches Friday and generated 14 whiffs. His stuff looked good, but Wheeler's velocity was noticeably down again versus Miami, as he averaged 93.6 mph with his fastball after throwing it 96.1 mph in 2025 and 94.7 mph last Saturday. The soon-to-be 36-year-old may still be building up his arm off last season's shoulder issue. Through two starts, Wheeler has posted a 2.45 ERA and 14:5 K:BB across 11 innings. He should be lined up to face the Athletics at home next week.
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