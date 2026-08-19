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Zack Wheeler News: Fans seven in no-decision Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Marlins, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

While he had trouble finding the plate consistently and threw only 57 of 98 pitches for strikes, Wheeler didn't allow much hard contact aside from a Griffin Conine solo shot in the second inning. The seven Ks were his highest total since July 21, but the three-time All-Star remains winless since the All-Star break, going 0-3 in six outings with a 5.60 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings. Wheeler will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is set to come on the road early next week in Seattle.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
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