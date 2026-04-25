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Zack Wheeler News: Fans six in 2026 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Wheeler allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday.

Wheeler was activated from the injured list early Saturday and made his first MLB start since mid-August of last year. The veteran righty tossed 84 pitches (56 strikes) and looked dominant at times with 15 whiffs, though he also walked three batters and gave up a pair of runs in the fourth frame. Overall, this was a nice first outing for Wheeler, who gave up four runs over four frames in his final minor-league rehab start with Double-A Reading. His next appearance is lined up to be a road tilt in Miami.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
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