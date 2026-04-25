Zack Wheeler News: Fans six in 2026 debut
Wheeler allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday.
Wheeler was activated from the injured list early Saturday and made his first MLB start since mid-August of last year. The veteran righty tossed 84 pitches (56 strikes) and looked dominant at times with 15 whiffs, though he also walked three batters and gave up a pair of runs in the fourth frame. Overall, this was a nice first outing for Wheeler, who gave up four runs over four frames in his final minor-league rehab start with Double-A Reading. His next appearance is lined up to be a road tilt in Miami.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts19 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3125 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202626 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More