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Zack Wheeler News: Goes 7.1 innings in win over Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Wheeler (2-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on six hits and no walks with four strikeouts across 7.1 innings.

Wheeler needed just 87 pitches to record 22 outs, as he generated just seven whiffs and induced plenty of weak contact, including a pair of double-play groundouts in the second and third innings. The right-hander has looked great in four starts since returning from shoulder surgery. He's gone at least six innings in each of his last three outings and now owns a 2.55 ERA and 22:6 K:BB across 24.2 innings. Wheeler is slated to next take the mound Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
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