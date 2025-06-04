Zack Wheeler News: Goes on paternity list

The Phillies placed Wheeler (personal) on the paternity list Wednesday.

Wheeler didn't travel to Toronto for the three-game series versus the Blue Jays this week while awaiting the birth of his child, but the Phillies waited until Wednesday before officially deactivating him. In a corresponding move, the Phillies recalled right-hander Mick Abel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he'll start Wednesday's game. Per MLB rules, Wheeler will have to miss between one and three games while on the paternity list, so the expectation is that he'll be activated to make a start at some point during this weekend's series in Pittsburgh.