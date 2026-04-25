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Zack Wheeler News: Officially activated ahead of start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Phillies returned Wheeler (shoulder) from his rehab assignment and activated him from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Wheeler spent the early portion of the campaign in the minors rehabbing from surgery to address venous thoracic outlet syndrome. He was shaky during the five-game rehab stint, posting a 5.85 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 20 innings, though that came with an impressive 23:5 K:BB. Wheeler is set to make his first MLB start of 2026 -- and first big-league appearance since Aug. 15 of last year -- Saturday in Atlanta.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
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