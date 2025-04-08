Zack Wheeler News: Punches out seven in no-decision

Wheeler (1-0) didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta. He gave up five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings.

Wheeler put the Phillies in a deficit when he gave up a three-run homer to Sean Murphy in the second inning. Wheeler was able to settle in and fanned five batters over the next three scoreless frames before being tagged for two more runs in the sixth inning. He allowed five hits over his first two starts, but he gave up eight hits Tuesday and was unable to escape the sixth inning despite tossing 104 pitches (71 strikes). Wheeler has started the season with a 3.44 ERA and 0.98 WHIP and leads the national league with 25 strikeouts. He's slated to face the Cardinals on the road in the series finale Sunday, where he'll look to register his second win of 2025.