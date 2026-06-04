Zack Wheeler News: Rebounds vs. Padres
Wheeler (5-1) earned the win Thursday over San Diego, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.
It was a strong bounce-back effort from Wheeler, who gave up four runs on four homers in a loss to the Dodgers his last time out. The right-hander blanked the Padres through six innings Thursday before giving up a two-run homer to Manny Machado in the seventh for his sixth quality start of the campaign. Wheeler's ERA now sits at 2.31 on the year with a 0.83 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB across eight starts (50.2 innings). He's currently in line for a road matchup with the Blue Jays in his next outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 296 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind9 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More