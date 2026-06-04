Zack Wheeler headshot

Zack Wheeler News: Rebounds vs. Padres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 1:43pm

Wheeler (5-1) earned the win Thursday over San Diego, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Wheeler, who gave up four runs on four homers in a loss to the Dodgers his last time out. The right-hander blanked the Padres through six innings Thursday before giving up a two-run homer to Manny Machado in the seventh for his sixth quality start of the campaign. Wheeler's ERA now sits at 2.31 on the year with a 0.83 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB across eight starts (50.2 innings). He's currently in line for a road matchup with the Blue Jays in his next outing.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Wheeler See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
6 days ago
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago