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Zack Wheeler News: Tagged for four homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Wheeler (4-1) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Wheeler gave up four solo home runs in the contest. He gave up one in each of the first three innings and another in the fifth frame. The right-hander avoided putting too much other traffic on the bases to limit the damage, but the Phillies' offense didn't bail him out. Prior to this outing, Wheeler had given up just one homer in his first six starts of the campaign. He's at a 2.27 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB through 43.2 innings and looks to be in ace form after returning from a shoulder injury. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Padres.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
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