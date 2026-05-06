Zack Wheeler News: Tallies another quality start
Wheeler didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Athletics, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out four.
Despite being taken deep for the first time this year, Wheeler registered his second consecutive quality start Wednesday. The All-Star right-hander pitched a season-high 6.1 frames, and it was also encouraging to see his fastball touch 96 mph on six occasions among his season-most 98 pitches. Wheeler has a 3.12 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over his first 17.1 innings, and he'll hope to further build up his velocity his next time out in Boston.
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