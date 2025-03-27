Zack Wheeler News: Throws six strong innings

Wheeler didn't factor into the decision after giving up one run on two hits and two walks in six innings during Thursday's game against the Nationals. He struck out eight.

Although Wheeler certainly pitched well enough to deserve a win Thursday, the Phillies struggled to break through offensively until the later stages, and he was outdueled by MacKenzie Gore's six one-hit innings and 13 strikeouts. Keibert Ruiz took Wheeler deep in the fifth frame, which ended up being the main blemish to Wheeler's stat line. The star right-hander has a favorable matchup on tap against the Rockies at home slated for Wednesday.