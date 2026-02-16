Zak Kent News: Back to St. Louis via waivers
The Cardinals claimed Kent off waivers from the Rangers on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals lost Kent to the Rangers via waivers last month, but he's now headed back in the other direction. Kent accrued 17.2 innings out of the Guardians' bullpen last season, finishing with a 4.58 ERA and 16:8 K:BB. He will compete for a spot in the St. Louis bullpen but has minor-league options remaining.
