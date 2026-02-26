Zak Kent headshot

Zak Kent News: Claimed by Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

The Twins claimed Kent off waivers from the Cardinals on Thursday.

After being DFA'd on Saturday to make room for Ramon Urias, Kent will now enter the competition to make a Twins bullpen that has several open spots to fill. The 28-year-old righty posted a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 17.2 innings with the Guardians in what was his first taste of major-league action.

Zak Kent
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zak Kent See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zak Kent See More
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
305 days ago
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 23, 2024
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 21, 2023
Rookie Pitcher Tiers 1.0
MLB
Rookie Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Author Image
James Anderson
January 27, 2023
MLB: Notable Assignments for AL Prospects
MLB
MLB: Notable Assignments for AL Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
April 22, 2022