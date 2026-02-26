Zak Kent News: Claimed by Twins
The Twins claimed Kent off waivers from the Cardinals on Thursday.
After being DFA'd on Saturday to make room for Ramon Urias, Kent will now enter the competition to make a Twins bullpen that has several open spots to fill. The 28-year-old righty posted a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 17.2 innings with the Guardians in what was his first taste of major-league action.
