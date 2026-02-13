Zak Kent headshot

Zak Kent News: Cleared from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

The Rangers designated Kent for assignment Friday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the signing of Jordan Montgomery (elbow). Kent was a waiver claim of the Rangers in January and could be on the move again. The right-hander posted a 4.58 ERA and 16:8 K:BB over 17.2 innings with the Guardians last season.

Zak Kent
Texas Rangers
