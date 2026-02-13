Zak Kent News: Cleared from 40-man roster
The Rangers designated Kent for assignment Friday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the signing of Jordan Montgomery (elbow). Kent was a waiver claim of the Rangers in January and could be on the move again. The right-hander posted a 4.58 ERA and 16:8 K:BB over 17.2 innings with the Guardians last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zak Kent See More
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch292 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect RankingsFebruary 23, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect RankingsFebruary 21, 2023
-
Farm Futures
Rookie Pitcher Tiers 1.0January 27, 2023
-
Farm Futures
MLB: Notable Assignments for AL ProspectsApril 22, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zak Kent See More