Zak Kent News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

The Cardinals designated Kent for assignment Saturday.

Kent returned to St. Louis from Texas on Monday via waivers, but he will once again lose his 40-man roster spot -- this time to make room for Ramon Urias. Kent broke into the majors for the first time last season and turned in a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 17.2 innings with the Guardians.

Zak Kent
St. Louis Cardinals
