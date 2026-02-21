Zak Kent News: Designated for assignment
The Cardinals designated Kent for assignment Saturday.
Kent returned to St. Louis from Texas on Monday via waivers, but he will once again lose his 40-man roster spot -- this time to make room for Ramon Urias. Kent broke into the majors for the first time last season and turned in a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 17.2 innings with the Guardians.
