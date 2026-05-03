Zak Kent headshot

Zak Kent News: Finds home in new organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Nationals claimed Kent off waivers from the Twins on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester.

Kent has bounced around aplenty over the last six months, with Washington now marking the fifth different stop for the righty reliever during that stretch. Though Kent will head to Triple-A, a strong showing in his initial appearances with Rochester could put him on the fast track to a Washington bullpen lacking in dependable arms.

Zak Kent
Washington Nationals
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