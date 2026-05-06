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Zak Kent News: Joins big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Nationals recalled Kent from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Kent was just claimed off waivers Sunday and will now join the Nationals' bullpen to provide a fresh arm. The 28-year-old made two relief appearances for the Twins earlier this season, allowing five runs (two earned) with a 2:5 K:BB over 3.2 innings.

Zak Kent
Washington Nationals
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