Zak Kent News: Joins big-league bullpen
The Nationals recalled Kent from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
Kent was just claimed off waivers Sunday and will now join the Nationals' bullpen to provide a fresh arm. The 28-year-old made two relief appearances for the Twins earlier this season, allowing five runs (two earned) with a 2:5 K:BB over 3.2 innings.
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