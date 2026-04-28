Zak Kent News: Loses 40-man roster spot
The Twins designated Kent for assignment Tuesday.
Kent made just two starts for the Twins in the majors on the season and seven for Triple-A St. Paul where he had a 2.79 ERA. The right-hander is getting the boot from the roster to make room for the selection of Luis Garcia from Triple-A St. Paul as Garret Acton (shoulder) hits the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zak Kent See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens19 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League21 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To WatchApril 27, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect RankingsFebruary 23, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect RankingsFebruary 21, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zak Kent See More