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Zak Kent News: Loses 40-man roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Twins designated Kent for assignment Tuesday.

Kent made just two starts for the Twins in the majors on the season and seven for Triple-A St. Paul where he had a 2.79 ERA. The right-hander is getting the boot from the roster to make room for the selection of Luis Garcia from Triple-A St. Paul as Garret Acton (shoulder) hits the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Zak Kent
Minnesota Twins
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