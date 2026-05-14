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Zak Kent News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

The Nationals optioned Kent to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

Kent allowed two runs over 2.2 innings in a relief outing Thursday versus the Reds. He threw 42 pitches in the appearance, so with Kent likely to be unavailable for a day or two, the Nationals will likely replace him with a fresh bullpen arm prior to Friday's tilt against the Orioles.

Zak Kent
Washington Nationals
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