Zak Kent News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Nationals optioned Kent to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
Kent allowed two runs over 2.2 innings in a relief outing Thursday versus the Reds. He threw 42 pitches in the appearance, so with Kent likely to be unavailable for a day or two, the Nationals will likely replace him with a fresh bullpen arm prior to Friday's tilt against the Orioles.
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