Zak Kent News: Returns to minors

The Guardians optioned Kent to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Kent has bounced back and forth between Triple-A and the majors this season. His most recent stint with the big club was a short one -- he was recalled Tuesday and got into one game, allowing two runs in one inning against Milwaukee on Wednesday, before being sent back down. Kent's movement to the minors corresponds with Cleveland activating starter Slade Cecconi (oblique) from the injured list.