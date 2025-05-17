Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zak Kent headshot

Zak Kent News: Returns to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

The Guardians optioned Kent to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Kent has bounced back and forth between Triple-A and the majors this season. His most recent stint with the big club was a short one -- he was recalled Tuesday and got into one game, allowing two runs in one inning against Milwaukee on Wednesday, before being sent back down. Kent's movement to the minors corresponds with Cleveland activating starter Slade Cecconi (oblique) from the injured list.

Zak Kent
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now