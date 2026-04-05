Zak Kent News: Sent down to minors
The Twins optioned Kent to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.
Kent has pitched in two games for Minnesota this season, allowing two earned runs on four hits (including two homers) while posting a 2:5 K:BB over 3.2 innings. He's struggled with his control in the minors and majors, so he may be asked to focus on that aspect of his game while with St. Paul. Right-handed pitcher Garrett Acton was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
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