Zak Kent News: Set to make bullpen

Kent will make the Twins' Opening Day roster in the bullpen barring any last-second trades, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He had a 3.52 ERA and 8:1 K:BB in 7.2 innings this spring.

Kent wasn't thought to be a candidate to win a job in the bullpen, but he turned heads this spring with a strong performance. He'll likely be one of the last options in the bullpen, but the relief corps is unsettled, especially for right-handed relievers, so there's an opportunity for Kent to work his way into high-leverage situations.