Zebby Matthews Injury: Exits with trainer
Matthews was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees due to an apparent ankle injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Matthews slipped on his right foot/ankle while fielding a grounder in the fourth inning. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, which is a positive sign, but the Twins will likely take a closer look at the 24-year-old to confirm he didn't suffer any serious damage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now