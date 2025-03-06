Fantasy Baseball
Zebby Matthews headshot

Zebby Matthews Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 11:44am

Matthews was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees due to an apparent ankle injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Matthews slipped on his right foot/ankle while fielding a grounder in the fourth inning. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, which is a positive sign, but the Twins will likely take a closer look at the 24-year-old to confirm he didn't suffer any serious damage.

Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins
