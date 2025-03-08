Zebby Matthews Injury: Recovering from hip strain

Matthews (hip) is expected to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Matthews left Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees due to what appeared to be an ankle injury but turned out to be a hip strain. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, and how he responds to Sunday's bullpen session will determine his availability for the rest of spring training. Matthews spent most of the 2024 regular season in the minors, but he did make nine major-league starts for the Twins and posted a 1-4 record with a 6.69 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB across 37.2 innings.