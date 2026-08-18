Zebby Matthews News: Collects win in third straight start
Matthews (7-8) earned the win Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings.
Matthews kept Atlanta off the board through five innings before Drake Baldwin led off the sixth with a solo homer for the only run against him. The right-hander has now earned the win in three consecutive starts since rejoining the rotation. Matthews has been significantly better at limiting damage when pitching at Target Field this season, posting a 3.14 ERA at home compared to a 7.13 mark on the road. He'll carry a 5.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 81:31 K:BB across 96.2 innings into his next scheduled start Monday against the Athletics.
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